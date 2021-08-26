Samsung Has Already Registered About 7,000 Patents in 2021

Samsung Electronics registered about 7,000 patents in the year 2021 alone, totaling 205,816 registrations at the end of June, according to the Business Korea website. Patents would be spread around the world, being 80,663 of these registered in the United States.

Most of the company’s patents relate to smartphones and smart TVs, memory semiconductors, chips and large-scale system integration (LSI). In addition, Samsung has the largest number of registrations for technologies related to 5G connection, totaling 1,728 patents.

The South Korean giant has faced more than 400 lawsuits related to intellectual property protection in the last 5 years in the United States and, according to the Korean newspaper, Samsung Electronics is focusing on ensuring a broad network of patent protection.

In the first half of 2021, 11 trillion won — about R$ 50.6 billion, in direct conversion — were invested in Research and Development (R&D) for intellectual property rights. The value has increased dramatically over the years, going from 8 trillion won in 2018 to 21.2 trillion won in 2020.

According to estimates, the investment could exceed 22 trillion won by the end of 2021, around R$ 101.4 billion in direct conversion.