Samsung guarantees 4-year security updates

South Korean manufacturer Samsung has confirmed that it will expand security update coverage for some Galaxy devices launched by the company. Models from 2019 onwards will be entitled to at least four years of protection from the date of product launch, guaranteed from monthly or quarterly firmware downloads.

Security updates involve improvements and fixes that go beyond what is already offered by Google for Android, including specific packages for a device’s vulnerabilities. Previously, the minimum term promised by the brand was three years.

It is worth remembering that, in addition to this program, Samsung since August 2020 also already guarantees at least three years of updating to the latest version of the operating system.

Which cell phones are covered?

The Samsung devices that will be entitled to the new coverage are both top-of-the-line and entry-level models, part of the Z, S, Note, A, M, XCover and Tab families. The complete list consists of more than 130 devices and can be checked on the manufacturer’s website.