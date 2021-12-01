Samsung gave the good news for its affordable phones!

South Korea-based technology manufacturer Samsung wants to add new features to its mid-segment and budget-friendly smartphones.

Technology giant Samsung plans to bring some features in its flagship phones to mid and lower segment phones. Accordingly, important features will come to many Galaxy A models in 2022. The company’s policies in this direction – if true – seem to make users smile. In addition, the fact that some features of high-end phones come to budget-friendly models will also activate the market.

Samsung affordable phones won’t be waterproof either!

The latest news about the tech giant is pretty exciting. According to The Elec, Samsung’s flagship phone features are also coming to affordable models. The company aims for the Galaxy A models to receive a waterproof rating.



We’ve seen more affordable phones now get high-refresh-rate displays, larger camera sensors, and more. However, Android Authority wrote a new report. Accordingly, Samsung will include the waterproof feature in the middle and lower segment models in 2022.

At least four Samsung Galaxy A models will have water-resistant bodies next year. Three of these models were clearly mentioned in the news. Galaxy A73 and A53 models will achieve IP rating. But the Galaxy A33 is also in line for this upgrade. These could be Samsung’s cheapest IP-rated phones in 2022.

The technology manufacturer introduced the Galaxy A32 5G model earlier this year. This phone was liked, but there were also a lot of slippery design, heating problem and charging complaints. However, these were minor issues when considering the phone as a whole. Now with an IP rating its successor will greatly improve.

Water-resistant phones are generally not very common in lower price ranges. But it’s a good opportunity against rivals like Xiaomi in Samsung’s budget-friendly phone race. But water resistance can replace a feature. Because the leaked images of the Galaxy A33 released in November seemed to show the phone without a headphone jack.