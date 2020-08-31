Samsung has started mass production of memory models with 10 nm 16 GB LPDDR5 technology, which will appear in flagships to be launched next year. Let’s take a closer look at information about Samsung’s new memories, a first in the world of mobile hardware.

Samsung gave good news for flagships!

Samsung, one of the best semiconductor manufacturers in the world, announced the mass production of the first third generation 10 nm (1z) class and EUV (ultraviolet) based 16 GB LPDDR5 DRAM model in the mobile memory market.

According to Samsung’s statement, the next-generation 10 nm 16 GB LPDDR5 DRAM will offer a 16 percent performance increase over the 1y-class 12 GB LPDDR5 DRAM memory announced last year. The data transfer rate in the new generation memory has reached the level of 6400 MB / s.

Another detail that draws attention in the statement; The new 1z memory is 30 percent thinner than the 1y class memory. Next-generation memories that provide high-speed data transfer for 5G and artificial intelligence technologies will also provide an advantage in the use of connectivity and autonomous technologies. Samsung did not make a statement about when the new 10 nm 16 GB LPDDR5 DRAM models will be used, but it has been stated that we will be able to see it in flagships that will be on the market in 2021.



