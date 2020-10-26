Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G coming to R $ 14,000 in Brazil

Samsung announces on Monday (26) the start of pre-sales of the latest model of its line of foldable cell phones, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, in Brazil.

The event will last until November 12 and accompanies a limited promotion, which will present buyers with a Galaxy Watch 3 smart watch and a Galaxy Buds Live wireless headset.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is the third generation of foldable cell phones of the brand, succeeding the Fold and Z Flip models. The device features a larger external display, with 6.2 inches, while the internal now features 7.6 inches, with smaller borders.

Complementing the viewing experience, the device’s screen has a 120 Hz frame refresh rate, which smoothes transitions and promotes better quality in daily use. For audio, you have dual stereo speakers, optimized for greater immersion and clarity.

To offer a fluid and productive experience, Z Fold2 has several exclusive features, such as Flex mode and Application Continuity, which allow the use of applications with or without the folded phone. Another feature is the Multiple and Multi-Active Windows, which allow the display of several files of an application at the same time and the use of two or more applications at the same time.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is now available for pre-purchase at Samsung’s stores and official website, with a suggested price of R $ 13,999, available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colors.

Brazilian buyers will also be able to take advantage of the Galaxy Z Premier Service and Samsung Care + services, which promise post-purchase peace of mind against accidental damage, doubts and other problems with convenience.



