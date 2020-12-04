Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite has the first details revealed

For 2021, Samsung is preparing to launch three models of folding devices. Recently, several pieces of information about the new devices in the Galaxy Z line were revealed in a report by the company UBI Research.

In principle, there will be two options for more complete smartphones called Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, respectively. In the meantime, the entry-level model with fewer features will be called Galaxy Z Fold Lite.

According to the first information, the Z Flip 2 will have an internal display with 6.7-inch ultra-thin glass (UTG) with cutout for the front camera. Another highlight will be the external screen of 3 inches, much larger than the original Z Flip.

With a 7-inch UTG screen, the Z Fold 3 will bring an external display just under 4 inches. According to the report, he will have support for the S-Pen, a selfie camera under display and will use LTPO technology to reduce energy consumption.

Finally, the Z Fold Lite has the same dimensions as the Z Fold 3. However, as it is an input device, it will not have certain special features. For example, it will come with a flexible screen with transparent polyimide (CPI) film.

Release forecasts

According to the UBI Research report, the Galaxy Z Fold Lite is expected to hit the market in the first quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 are expected to be launched in the third quarter only.

With that, the recent leaks increase rumors that Samsung will not launch the Galaxy Note line in 2021. Therefore, the Korean manufacturer should focus only on the foldable cell phone models next year.



