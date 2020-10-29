Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a sliding keyboard

A patent approved by Samsung at the Korea Intellectual Property Office was made three-dimensional by LetsGoDigital. The phone’s screen, which is likely to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3, will be able to be folded in two different points. Not satisfied with this, Samsung will add a sliding keyboard to the phone.

It is known that South Korean technology giant Samsung is working on a new foldable screen phone. There is almost no official information about the phone, but a new patent from Samsung reveals that this phone can be equipped with quite remarkable features. The patent images made by LetsGoDigital in three dimensions reveal that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may have a four-layer structure.

The patent approved by the Korean Intellectual Property Office reveals that the screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be folded in two different points. But Samsung’s surprise is not limited to this. The company seems to have added a keyboard to this phone, with a layer to be added to the phone. This keyboard structure shows that when the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s screen is fully opened, this product will turn into a tablet.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 will likely look like this

If Samsung reveals the patent approved by the Korean Intellectual Property Office as Galaxy Z Fold 3, this phone seems to work in different combinations. For example, a user will be able to use this phone in the smallest screen size. When needed, the phone will have a two-part structure. However, the point that is not understood at the moment is how this phone will stay balanced when the first hinge of the phone is opened and the keyboard is out.

The fact that Samsung has patented a phone with this design does not mean that something is clear at the moment. The company may shelve this patent or make it a different design. We will only be able to see this in the upcoming times.



