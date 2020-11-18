Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have under-screen camera

One of the most interesting terminals that 2020 leaves us is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. The device of the Korean firm is one of the most coveted in the world, possibly for being one of the most advanced with its folding screen and its features. But now eyes are on the future with the arrival of the company’s new terminal: the next Galaxy Z Fold 3 and its camera inside the screen.

A screen inside the Z Fold 3

Front cameras have brought numerous changes in recent years. Not only on a qualitative level, it has changed its placement and its presence. The arrival of the famous notch has caused many companies to make their interpretation for their terminals, but manufacturers are interested that there are no frames on the screen, that it extends without limits.

We have heard the inclusion of technology by many companies such as Oppo or the ZTE Axon 20 that we saw a couple of months ago. But this technology still has a lot to offer and many terminals where they will be very important. Among them could be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, a terminal of which the official details are not known but which is already receiving the first leaks.

According to MSPowerUser account, there are users who suggest that Samsung’s next flexible terminal has a camera under the screen. No further details have been specified in this regard, so we will have to wait to see what plans the Korean firm has for its new terminal.

There is still a long way to go, so we will have to settle for the current leader in the sector. In addition, this advances alone since many terminals of rival firms have not yet appeared and it may take time to do so.

More news from the cameras

As we told you, it is still too early to talk about what the official design of the next Samsung folding phone will be like. You still have to watch the leaks that come out and pay attention to the predictions of the experts in the field. At this point, we have to remember that this is one of the first information that comes from the mobile. Less than a month ago we learned about the possibility of using folding cameras, an interesting option to use a display



