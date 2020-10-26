Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be able to use folding

Samsung has continued with its roadmap for this 2020. The Korean firm has managed to put its new phones on the market and it is time to think about what is next. The truth is that this question has been asked even before the launch of the Galaxy S phones that are already in stores, but today we have to talk about one of the newest: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with its folding camera.

A foldable phone with a pop up camera

More and more users are looking at the results of the smartphone cameras they are going to buy. Each offers different capabilities, and both hardware and software do a lot. In fact, there are some who even look at the shape of the arrangement of these in their front part since there are pop up or unfolding type. These help to make full use of the screen and despite the growth of many, it is a very reliable system.

And in Samsung they are making their proposals for the next versions of their devices, especially when seeing that we could have a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with folding cameras. Yes, as you read it, it turns out that the Korean firm has a patent with these characteristics according to what we see in Sammobile.

In the diagrams you can see a full use of the screens, making the device all screen both on the cover and inside. It should be noted that the use of the pop up module is interesting, which raises the possibility of housing lenses on both sides of the module. In this way, it is possible to use them both from the external display and the larger version of it, where Samsung squeezes all the juice to the Camera application.

When will we see the Galaxy Z Fold 3?

This is a good question that we could answer having in hand the dates that we have handled this year. But this depends on what they decide in the Korean offices, where the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 is being forged. The device is still a great unknown and the possibility that it will arrive with a deployable camera is somewhat remote. We say this because, as with the rest of the patents, they are ideas of what we could see in the future.

We have to wait if this system will be the one that marks the future of the device or if we will see at least it will have a camera under the screen, something very new but that has already begun to be seen by some Chinese firms such as Oppo or Xiaomi.



