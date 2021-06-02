Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Wheels Started To Turn

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: claims and news have been circulating for months. According to the latest news, the South Korean company has started mass production for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The start of production shows that the official announcement for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also not far away. The smartphone is expected to go official next month.

In the news, it is stated that Samsung is cautious about the production of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and will produce in limited numbers at first. It was stated that the production for the Galaxy Z Flip 2 (or 3), the other foldable screen phone that Samsung is expected to introduce, has not yet started, but the possibility of introducing the two phones together is still strong.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to come with a 7.55-inch LTPO AMOLED display. This screen, which has a 120 Hz refresh rate, is also considered to offer S Pen support.

According to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 under-screen front camera. The small screen is expected to have a 10-megapixel front camera. In the rear camera system, it is stated that there will be a 12-megapixel wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto camera.