Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price, release date and features

Galaxy Z Fold 3, whose release date is estimated to be 2021, started to come to light gradually with its estimated price and features. The third member of Samsung’s foldable phone series Galaxy Z will be here with important developments that will increase the price.

The Galaxy Z series foldable phones, which Samsung offers both smartphone and tablet experience together, have come up with 3 different models so far. The failure of the first model Galaxy Z Fold was forgotten with the subsequent Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 2. The new Galaxy Z Fold 3, which we expect to be added to the series in 2021, will be with significant improvements.

The future of the South Korean technology giant Samsung’s foldable phone series, Galaxy Z Fold, which will be permanent just like the Galaxy S or Galaxy Note, will be determined with the new model. We have compiled the known features of Galaxy Z Fold 3, price and other details.

All the rumors and known things about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3:

Its design will be similar to Galaxy Z Fold 2, Edge screen will be used,

There will be a strip-shaped screen in the hinge section,

It is said to be launched with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology,

Just like the Note series, S Pen touch pen support can be found,

Front cameras on both the phone and tablet screens can be hidden under the screen,

The main camera is expected to have 4 different sensors in total,

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 expected technical specifications,

Possible price and TL equivalent,

Expected release date for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Its design will be similar to Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Edge screen will be used:

As can be seen from the patent image published by LetsGoDigital, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks almost exactly the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 2. However, we are used to the fact that most technology giants are advancing their serial products by making improvements over an old version and offering the same design appearance in patents.

We believe this strategy has been used in part to show how improvements and innovations are to come in new devices. Especially in terms of design, they may be thinking of reducing the expectation to the level of the previous phone of the series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and offering unconventional changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

There will be a screen in the form of a strip in the hinge section:

There can be a huge difference between the images presented in the patents and the products offered for sale. We more or less understand how Samsung’s foldable phone policy works with its foldable phones on sale. With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, “will the LED light come on the foldable hinge?” The subject is quite controversial.

In our opinion, patents are previews of what technology companies have tried. We think that the LED light to be found on the hinge is an experiment, and if successful, it can come out with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 product. However, it should be noted that this is not a guarantee.

It is said to be launched with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology:

We can say that Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology, which was also used in previous phones of the series, has literally entered our lives with foldable phones. The 7.6-inch ultra-thin glass-covered screen on the main screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 works wonders with its Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen that opens.

UTG technology is said to emit much less blue light. Therefore, it reduces the deterioration of the eyes and the effect of radiation. In addition, since it is a much thinner glass, it ensures that there is no problem in the folding and opening phases of the phone. This is very important for foldable phones. With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, we are certain that this technology will continue to be used.

Just like the Note series, S Pen touch pen support can be found:

There are rumors that Samsung is working on Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold S and Galaxy Z Fold Lite. Samsung is a preferred brand with the S Pen support it offers to its advanced technologies. Offering S Pen support to Galaxy Note 20 and other advanced versions, Samsung is expected to offer S Pen support in Galaxy Z Fold 3.

However, if the Galaxy Z Fold S is released, it is possible to say that it will be more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Because we know that S Pen supported products cost more.

Front cameras on both the phone and tablet screens can be hidden under the screen:

According to the heard, Samsung will switch to under-screen cameras with the Galaxy Z Fold series. With the expectation that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be released in 2021, most users think that under-screen camera technology will be available in this version. While there are technology followers who think that Samsung will introduce hidden front camera technology to people in 2021, there are also followers who think that under-screen camera technology will not be available in such a short time. The only comment we can make for the technology, which we do not know when it will be available, is that one day we will definitely see the cameras hidden under the screen. Because the patent has been granted to humanity

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have 4 cameras. 16 MP and f / 2.2 wide-angle front camera are also expected. On the rear camera, a 16MP f / 1.8 wide, 12MP f2.2 ultra wide angle camera is expected. It is said that a 5MP f / 2.4 in depth, 3x optical zoom and a 16MP f / 2.4 camera as a lens are waiting for us.

It is also very interesting that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 phone, which excites the innovations, is foldable and has such a good camera. It is gratifying that the camera, which is one of the points that people who buy a phone definitely pay attention to, is considered in this way in a foldable phone like Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 expected specifications:

Screen:

6.7 inch Ultra Thin Glass and AMOLED 2X

1080×2636 resolution

425 ppi pixel density

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (7nm)

RAM: 12GB

Storage Space: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Front Camera: 16 MP f / 2.2

Rear Camera:

Wide: 16MP f / 1.8

Ultra Wide: 12MP, f / 2.2

Depth: 5MP, f / 2.4

Telephoto Lens: 3x optical zoom, 16MP f / 2.4

Battery: 5000mAh

According to rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will likely be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (7nm) processor. The device is expected to have 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The screen resolution will likely be 1080×2636, and it will be released with a 6.7-inch Ultra Thin Glass and AMOLED touch screen. In addition, it can be said that the product is launched with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. The battery capacity is said to be 5000 mAh.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 likely price:

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold Lite and Galaxy Z Fold S phones at the same time. According to some past reports, it is said that Samsung will sell the Galaxy Z Fold Lite for less than $ 1000. Samsung seems to have made certain in this regard.

However, considering that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is in the 19.999 TL band, it is possible that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 phones are in the Fold 2 price band.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date:

The estimated release date of Galaxy Z Fold 3 phones, which are expected to take the shoes of the Fold 2, is determined as 2021. In fact, Samsung addressed the device as the “2021 version” while making a statement about the Galaxy Z Fold Lite “will be under $ 1000”. Therefore, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold Lite, Galaxy Z Fold S phones are expected to be released in 2021.

We saw the predicted features of Galaxy Z Fold 3 phones, which are expected to be in the high price band in our country. Of course, there may be changes in these estimated features, and we think that there will be serious changes in the Fold S and Fold Lite versions.



