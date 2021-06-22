Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 May Have China-Exclusive Variant

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: With the upcoming launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung may be preparing a variant of the folding device. According to the information, a luxury model will be launched exclusively in the Chinese market.

Thus, the manufacturer must repeat the strategy of the W21 5G, premium edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched only in China. Although it had the same specifications, the larger design with a gold finish made the device significantly more expensive.

As per SamMobile, the W22 5G is in production with serial number SM-W2022. In addition to being available in black color and having 512GB of storage, there is no information about the differences from the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Experts believe that the device should bring only external design changes. This way, it will use the same configuration as the standard version of the folding cell phone.

As an open market for luxury goods, Samsung invests heavily in the production of premium smartphones exclusive to China. Therefore, it is not surprising to announce a model made solely for the Chinese audience.

Possible prices and release

If you follow the predecessor’s strategy, the W22 5G will cost more than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For example, the W21 5G model hit the market for 20,000 Yuan, while the Galaxy Z Fold 2 cost 17,000 Yuan.

Even with the considerable difference in price, Chinese consumers sold out units of the luxury variant in 2020. However, Samsung did not reveal the actual number of sales of the device.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be released in August this year. As a result, the W22 5G will only be available in China after the standard version of the folding device hits stores.