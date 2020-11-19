Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may come with screen camera

The cameras under the screen promise to be a trend in the smartphone market and Samsung may debut its technology with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. According to speculation coming from the South Korean website ETNews, the folding phone will be the first of the brand to bring a sensor. selfies under the display.

Samsung’s goal is to bring the flexible screen phone to market in the third quarter of 2021, according to the website’s sources. The company will use a special display to place the camera under the Z Fold 3 screen.

The panel that will be used in the Z Fold 3 is made by Samsung itself and brings optimizations for the use of the camera below the screen. According to ETNews, the manufacturer designed the display to let light pass specifically in the image sensor area.

Image correction

In addition to working with a special screen, the company is also looking for software solutions to improve the experience with the camera under the display. To avoid noise in the final capture, the company would be preparing a post-processing algorithm for image correction.

Samsung has not officially commented on the speculation, but there are already indications that the company has been working to place cameras under the smartphone screen since 2018. Currently, the manufacturer uses sensors placed in a hole in the display, ensuring a better use than the notches. present in devices such as iPhones.

The South Korean manufacturer is not the only one to flirt with camera technology under the screen, which is already available on the market on a ZTE smartphone, the Axon 20. Chinese companies like Xiaomi and Oppo have also given clues indicating the adoption of the new design in 2021.



