Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3; Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Although today they are still viewed with some reluctance because their technology is still very new, it is clear that smartphones with flexible screens have come to stay. The next great leap in the evolution of mobile telephony still has a little to do to be a new standard -especially because its prices are very high-, but like 4K TVs, it is a matter of time.

Among the several companies that already have this type of terminal on the market, Samsung was the first to opt for it. And in fact, so much so that today it has presented us with the third iteration of its two series of flexible screens, Fold and Flip. We are going to review everything about each one, starting with the most expensive and Premium mobile that the Korean brand has on the market right now:

Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G

Infinity Flex and IPX8

With measurements similar to those of its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold3 5G mounts a flexible panel with the front camera located under the screen. With a minimum of pixels applied to the top of the camera hole, Z Fold3 5G has a 7.6-inch QXGA + Dynamic AMOLED 2X flexible main screen with 22.5: 18 ratio Infinity Flex Display (2208 x 1768), 374ppi, 120Hz frequency adaptive refresh rate.

The external screen -the one that is seen when the mobile is closed- is a 6.2-inch HD + Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel (24.5: 9), 2268 x 832, 387ppi, with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz.

With the new Eco² display technology, the display is 29% brighter and consumes less power. But the most spectacular thing is undoubtedly in the fact that the Fold 3 5G is the first flexible mobile (together with the Flip3) that is equipped with IPX8 water resistance, -submersible in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for a maximum of 30 minutes. Both devices are also constructed from Armor Aluminum – the strongest aluminum ever used in a Galaxy smartphone – along with the strongest Corning Gorilla Victus glass to protect it from scratches and accidental drops.

In addition, both devices include a new protective film made of a flexible PET and optimized layers on the screen panel, resulting in “a main screen that is 80% more durable than previous devices.”