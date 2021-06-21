Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 And Z Flip 3 New Leaks

Samsung is preparing to make a significant change in its flagship phone portfolio this year. Introducing the Galaxy S21 series in the first month of the year, the company will not reveal the Note 21 series this year. Suspending Note 21 due to problems in chip supply, Samsung will fill this gap with foldable screen phones Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. The company, which started to take the S Pen support, which is the most important feature of the Note series, to other series, will continue this expansion in its new foldable phones.

Among these foldable screen phones, Galaxy Z Fold 3 seems to be the most suitable option to keep the legacy of the Note series alive. Promising an experience close to tablets in the Fold series, Samsung will strengthen this experience with the support of the stylus with the Fold 3. The South Korean company is expected to introduce the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 models in August and put them on sale in a few weeks.

The sharing of the famous hearer Jon Prosser gave remarkable information about the number of foldable screen phones that Samsung plans to produce this year. Saying that the company started production a few days ago, Prosser stated that between 50 and 70 thousand Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 come out of the tape every day.

This means that Samsung may have produced about 3.5 million units of both phones by the first days of August. Although it does not seem like a very high volume that a total of 7 million phones will be produced in the first place, it reveals that Samsung has increased its targets for foldable phone sales.

Samsung produced 1-2 million Z Fold 2 and Flip last year. A few days ago, it was announced on the company’s online store in the USA that the Z Fold 2 was out of stock. Reaching the 7 million sales target for the Fold 3 and Flip 3 could mean a significant success for Samsung. In addition, the fact that foldable phones are more expensive than standard phones could save the company a little more money.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 seem ready to try different methods to increase their sales. News that the company might try the subscription method had come to the fore a while ago.