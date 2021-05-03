Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Appear in Leaked Images

Samsung Galaxy: A new leak from Twitter revealed the possible design of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, two foldable cell phones from Samsung that are expected to arrive this year. The images reveal more details about the look of each device, including the colors of each model.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 appeared in an image published by “Alvin”, a profile on Twitter that tends to leak details from the mobile industry. The cell phone appears folded in four variants in black, white, blue and green.

The images show that the product will have two main cameras. Beside the sensors, the device will have an external rectangular and touch-sensitive display.

The small panel allows you to view and read notifications. The previous model of the line had limited experience in this segment, displaying only icons and time of messages.

Galaxy Z Fold 3

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 appeared on its back in a leaked image, with black, gray and green body. At its rear, the device has three main cameras, as well as an LED Flash.

According to those responsible for the leak, the cell phone will have a camera under its interior display. That is, the model may be the first from Samsung to adopt the technology to ensure a better use of the screen.

Samsung has not officially commented on the matter, but rumors about the company’s folding do not stop appearing. Recently, a leak pointed out that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature an external screen smaller than its predecessor.

More details on foldable phones are expected to arrive in the second half of 2021, when Samsung is likely to launch its new flexible screen phones.