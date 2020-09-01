Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Geekbench test revealed

The Geekbench test of smartphones that Samsung will soon launch has emerged. One of these smartphones was the Galaxy Z Fold 2 while the other was the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) model. Geekbench tests of these two smartphones and the processors in them have emerged.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S20 FE tests revealed!

While it was revealed that both smartphones use the Snapdragon 865 chipset, it has been claimed that the devices will be separate Korean versions. Apart from that, while the z Fold 2 is equipped with 12 GB of RAM and Android 10, the S20 FE has 6 GB of RAM.

According to what was revealed in the test you see above, the SM-G781N model represents the S20 FE and the SM-F916N represents the Z Fold 2. Some of the claims made so far said that the S20 FE will be powered by the Exynos 990 processor, but we can say that it will use Snapdragon 865 as a result of the results.

Apart from all these, as you can see in the test, the S20 FE; 904 in a single core, 3205 in a multi-core; Z Fold 2 achieved 969 points in a single core and 3196 points in a multi-core.



