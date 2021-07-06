Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 New Price Leak

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will go official next month. News that the South Korean company’s foldable phones will be more affordable compared to the phones from the previous year has been circulating for a while. The sharing of a Twitter user with the nickname “@FrontTron” allows to see the full price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

According to the share in question, the foldable screen smartphone will be sold in the USA for $ 1249. This means that the launch price of the phone will be about $ 200 cheaper than its predecessor.

At this price, users are expected to be offered 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Based on past experience, it seems unlikely that another configuration option will be offered for the phone.

It is not difficult to guess that the alleged $200 discount for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will delight users. However, the salt shaker emoji at the end of the post shows that this claim should be approached with caution.