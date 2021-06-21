Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 Are Close To Release

Samsung’s new folding phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, seem to be very close to launch. According to the South Korean news agency Dailian, prototypes of the two models were sent to three local operators for testing.

This is a standard process that takes place months before the commercial launch of a smartphone. Thus, the devices are expected to reach the market in the next two or three months.

The news matches recent information obtained by leakers Max Weinbach and Jon Prosser. According to them, Samsung’s folding devices and new smartwatches will be launched on August 3 – possible date of the next Unpacked event.

So far, the manufacturer has not commented on the official launch of the devices or the date of the next conference. However, rumors also indicate that smartphones could be revealed later this month.

Cheaper than predecessors

Recently, industry sources also revealed to the Korean press the possible prices of the devices. According to the information, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost from US$1,675 – about R$8,460 in direct conversion.

In this way, the successor can be up to 20% cheaper than the old Galaxy Z Fold 2, an element that could be essential for the popularization of the foldable devices.

On the other hand, it must be remembered that values ​​vary across markets. As well, Samsung can offer generous discounts to customers who purchase the folding models in pre-order, in addition to bringing some free product, such as wireless headphones.