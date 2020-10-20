Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro arrives in Brazil for R $ 3,199

This Tuesday (20), Samsung held an online event to announce the arrival of the Galaxy XCover Pro to Brazil. The device has strong appeal for users who play adventure sports and also for corporate environments.

The model has passed 21 military certification tests and is IP68 certified against water and dust, and can be submerged for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters. It also promises to withstand drops of up to 1.5 meters.

The battery is removable and has 4,050 mAh capacity, but Samsung does not ship an extra battery in the product box. The connector is USB-C; however, the model also has Pogo PIN connectors, which allow charging without connecting the cable.

The 6.3-inch display has an advanced touch, with the ability to recognize the touch on the screen even with a wet hand or wearing gloves. Biometrics can be done by the fingerprint reader located on the side button or via facial recognition.

The rear camera is dual, with a 25 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, while the front camera is 13 MP.

The Galaxy XCover Pro processor is the Exynos 9611, which comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable internal storage via microSD.

Corporate resources and robustness

Galaxy XCover Pro also has two customizable physical keys, one located on the left side (XCover key) and the other on the top (Top key). In partnership with Microsoft, it is possible to use the walkie talkie function in Teams through the XCover Key.

With applications suggested for the sectors of logistics, manufacturing, retail and airlines, the device promises to be a good option for environments that do not get along with more fragile models. In addition, it has a built-in barcode reader, thanks to a partnership with Scandit.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro will be available from October 27th. Until November 30, it will be sold promotionally for R $ 2,799; after that date, the price will rise to R $ 3,199.



