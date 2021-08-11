Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic: Price

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: Today has been a very important day for Samsung. The company has presented to the world what it is capable of with the new versions of the foldable phones of the Galaxy Z series. But this has not been the only device that the firm has dropped during the event and one of the proofs of this are the new smartwatch models Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. We will tell you all the details below.

So are the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4

Smart watches are the best accessories for a smartphone. At first they did not seem so important, but over time they have become the best devices for those who want to improve their quality of life by measuring everything that happens in their day. This related to their activities and how the body behaves throughout the day.

Every year we see better proposals and this time we have to go to the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic. What is the difference between both models? In addition to the name, what makes them different are the sizes (40-44 in the Watch4 and 42-46 in the Watch4 Classic) and the aluminum and stainless steel construction respectively. From here, with a round dial in its design, we find two watches with an AMOLED touch screen and two buttons on the side to control it.

Inside both devices we find nothing less than a chip from the house: the 5 nm Exynos W920 that promises to have an Internet connection of up to 4G. The technical sheet confirms the presence of 1.5 GB in RAM as well as 16 of ROM, IP68 certification, NFC and the Samsung BioActive sensor that will be in charge of providing an optical and electrical heart rate detector and bioelectrical impedance analysis. . It will also have a 350 mAh battery in the case of the Watch4 Classic and 240 mAh in the Watch4.

In the section devoted to well-being, the amount of data that the device collects, such as the basal metabolic rate, the percentage of fat or the muscle mass, among others, will draw attention to many. All this working under Samsung’s Wear OS interface that will be compatible with devices with Android 6 onwards.