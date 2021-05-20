Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 New Claims

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 new claims. Google made important announcements about its products and services and the Android ecosystem on Tuesday. One of the announcements made by the internet giant was the announcement of working with Samsung for the Wear OS platform. One of the first devices to exhibit the cooperation between the two companies is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

There is no statement from either company for the smart watch in question. However, famous hearers Ice Universe and Roland Quandt shared some claims about Samsung’s new smartwatch with Wear OS operating system.

According to the sharing by Ice Universe, there will be a 5 nm processor at the heart of the smart watch. It has to be said that this is an important change for Android-based smart watches. Qualcomm’s latest smartwatch processor Snapdragon Wear 4100 has a 12 nm design. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2’s processor Exynos 9110 was produced with a 10 nm chip design. If the 5nm processor claim is true, it can be said that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will make a serious improvement in both performance and battery life.

In Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, the screen is protected by 2.5D glass. This glass curves slightly towards the edges. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 is said to have a flat 2D glass-covered screen and a smaller screen bezel. It remains unclear whether Samsung will prefer the rotating bezel feature.