Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 received the update

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 smart watch has just been awarded the update that allows users to use the new feature developed by the South Korean to find devices connected with it anywhere, SmartThings Find.

This implementation is being carried out just one day after the Unpacked 2021 was carried out, where the service was exemplified in the presentation, showing an easy-to-use solution to make different devices find quickly, even when they are no longer at the address owner’s residence, whether in the event of theft or being forgotten in public places.

SmartThings Find is being made official by the company almost six months after the first appearance at brand events, which was during the launch of the Note 20 and 20 Ultra devices, where it was shown that the tracking solution even has integration with Android Auto, something interesting for those who want to make use of UWB technology.

Samsung is releasing the update that provides the firmware that meets the codes R820XXU1DUA3 / R820GFC1DUA3 via OTA for several users of the official wearable in 2019, but it is important to note that only in Canada this update is ready for use.

Among the improvements found by the user, there is the group tour challenge within Samsung Health, integration with the Hand Wash app to frequently remember to wash your hands, performance improvements and bug fixes.

However, it should not be long before the company delivers in other regions, including Brazil, which is one of the places where the number of smart watch users grows the most and the propensity for situations where SmartThings Find will be needed is greater.

So, dear reader, did you like the news? Tell your opinion in the comments!