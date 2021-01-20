Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets pink option

The Galaxy Watch Active 2, which started selling in Brazil in September, is one of the premium options for those looking for smart watches, and now, interested in purchasing the wearable, they can opt for a new color option.

That’s because Samsung has made a new pink nuance in addition to the seven others previously available in two different sizes and finished in aluminum (Bluetooth version) or stainless steel (LTE).

Starting this week, the pink-gold color will be available, for the moment only for the 40mm aluminum version – we still don’t know if the LTE model or the 44 mm model will also be covered with the new color.

The shade of pink in the version that has just been released differs slightly from what was offered before, tending more to a coppery champagne than to the rose itself.

Remembering that it is possible to purchase bracelets of different colors to further personalize the look of the watch, which is, in fact, something interesting for those who like to combine with different styles of clothing.

The price for the rose-gold version of Galaxy Watch Active 2 remains the same. We still don’t know when the new variant will hit stores in Brazil:

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (black aluminum) with Bluetooth and 44 mm: R $ 1.999

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (silver aluminum) with Bluetooth and 44 mm: R $ 1.999

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (pink stainless steel) with 4G and 40 mm: R $ 2,799

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (black stainless steel) with 4G and 44 mm: R $ 2,999