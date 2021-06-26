Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Will Be Able To Analyze Your Fat Ratio

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be able to analyze your body fat percentage. We shared the features of Samsung’s highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with you. Now we are here with one of the innovations that this device will offer in the field of health. According to the information, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will also include BIA technology.

Last month, we conveyed the emerging features of the South Korean technology giant Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 to you. As soon as it was revealed that this device, which created a very high expectation, would work on the Wear platform developed within the scope of cooperation between Google and Samsung, the experience it would offer started to be more curious.

As time passed, it turned out that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which we learned more about, will have a health-oriented and very important feature. According to the information, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will support BIA, that is, Bioelectrical impedance analysis technology. Let’s take a closer look at what this is and why it’s important.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be able to analyze your body-fat ratio

First of all, let’s say from the beginning that we have seen smart watches produced by different companies only for this purpose, but we have encountered this feature for the first time in smart watch models of large companies such as Apple, Samsung or Xiaomi.

As part of this feature, the devices send a low-voltage electric current and analyze the resistance of the body against this current. Then the BIA can read this data and diagnose the person as underweight or overweight. While making these diagnoses, the electrical current sent by the device; resistance from bones, muscles and body fat is used.

This means that when you need to take these measurements, you can only use your smart watch on your wrist. We can liken this innovation to the electrocardiography (ECG) feature of certain models of Apple Watch. As a result, being able to perform these operations, which normally require going to hospitals or other institutions, on a smart watch on the wrist will save people a lot of time.