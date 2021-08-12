Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is not compatible with iPhone

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: The new line of Galaxy Watch 4 was one of the highlights of the Samsung Unpacked this Wednesday (11). The models will be the first smartwatches with the new Wear OS, a system created by Google in collaboration with the South Korean brand.

Apparently, the partnership resulted in the end of support for Apple’s iOS devices. Thus, the new smart watches will not be able to pair with iPhones.

The information was confirmed by Samsung to ArsTechnica. So the manufacturer reassured iOS users that ending support will have no impact on older Galaxy watches.

According to information, the change has been taking place in a very discreet way on the part of the brand. As of last year, the official smartwatch page does not include information about compatibility with Apple devices.

The end of support will not be a big problem directly for the American company, since the Galaxy Watch 4 is a competitor of the Apple Watch. On the other hand, iPhone owners miss out on a smartphone-compatible wearable option.