Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Confirmation From The USA

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 approval from USA. Rumors and leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series smartwatches have been going on for a while. The smartwatches are expected to become official on August 11. Samsung is said to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldable phones on August 27.

While this wait continues, new leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 are added. LTE and Wi-Fi versions of Samsung’s new smartwatches were spotted in the database of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The Wi-Fi version received the approval of the FCC with the model numbers SM-R880, the LTE version SM-885U. Both watches have dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as NFC, GNSS and Bluetooth support. The ability to play audio from the internal memory and 5W wireless charging support are also among the FCC documents.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will most likely come loaded with the Wear OS platform that Google will renew with Samsung. The South Korean company is expected to share details about this platform at the event it will hold on June 28 at the 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021).