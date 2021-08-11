Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2: What’s New?

Samsung today launched a small truckload of new things, including its two new folding cases – Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, which I’ve detailed in a separate video – and two new models of Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 headphones, which we’ll get to know a little better now.

Galaxy Buds 2

Starting with Galaxy Buds 2, the new true wireless headphones have a face of the well-known Galaxy Buds Pro, but the brand decided to make life easier for the user and go back to basics in the name of the product. Right away, the difference here is in the box, which is white and has only a colored interior, matching the headphones, which are available in lavender, graphite, white and green.

With its curved shape, the model is the lightest of the entire series and also seems to be the most comfortable, but I still need to test it longer to confirm. To make it even more snug in the ear, the headphones offer a fit test, which helps you choose the right size of headphone tips on your smartphone screen – yes, just like the AirPods Pro.