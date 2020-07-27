Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 viewed live

There was an improvement that pleased those who waited for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 video. A video that excites users who want to meet this smart watch, whose technical features have leaked recently, has been released.

What does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 video tell?

When the South Korean smart watch is viewed live, we see the version with a case diameter of 41 mm. Thanks to this video, which does not include the 45 mm version, it is understood that the Galaxy Watch 3 model is not like the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The functional features of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 model are used via touch operations, but this device focuses on physical buttons. This smart watch with IP68 certification (water resistance) can withstand 50 meters of atmospheric pressure.

Up to 50 meters of diving can be done with him. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which can work for 10 minutes at this depth level, can measure values ​​such as blood pressure, pulse and electrocardiography.

Users can squeeze their fists to answer incoming calls. This smart watch, which is said to be held on August 5, 2020, is expected to be introduced with Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Buds Live in the event called Unpacked.

Gorilla Glass DX will protect the screen of this device, which resembles the Galaxy Watch Active 2 model with its outer appearance. If you wish, let’s leave you with the video of this watch, which will be released with 8 GB of storage. Have a good time.



