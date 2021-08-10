Samsung Galaxy Unpacked From August 2021; Aate, Time

Samsung Galaxy: After 2020 in which the sector was very paralyzed – the whole world was paralyzed – in 2021 we are catching up again in terms of the Mobile Telephony sector. And this includes the usual presentations of each brand, such as Apple’s Keynote in September with the iPhone, and the classic Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in August, in which the South Korean brand presents us each year the new member of the Note family.

But things change, and surely we will not see a Samsung Galaxy Note 21 this year – as we did see the Galaxy S 21 at the beginning of the year. It cannot be said that the Note family will cease to exist – we may see a Note 22 in 2022. But the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked this August is not for the Note, but for two other Samsung families as desired as they are technically advanced: Fold and Flip, Samsung’s flexible terminals.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 dates and times

On August 11, at 4:00 p.m. in Spain, Samsung will celebrate its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event, in which we will see the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 on stage in all their splendor. Depending on the part of the world you are in, these will be the schedules

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 3:00 p.m.

United States (New York / East Coast): at 10:00 am

United States (San Francisco / West Coast): at 07:00 am

Argentina: at 12:00 pm

Bolivia: at 11:00 am

Brazil: at 12:00 pm

Chile: at 11:00 am

Colombia: at 10:00 am

Costa Rica: at 09:00 am

Cuba: at 11:00 am

Ecuador: at 10:00 am

El Salvador: at 09:00 am

Guatemala: at 09:00 am

Honduras: at 09:00 am

Mexico: at 10:00 am

Nicaragua: at 09:00 am

Panama: at 10:00 am

Paraguay: at 11:00 am

Peru: at 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 11:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 11:00 am

Uruguay: at 12:00 pm

Venezuela: at 11:00 am