Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Price, Features And Release Date Of The New Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: We arrive at February 9 with one of the great events of the year for Samsung: the Galaxy Unpacked of February 2022. It is an important moment for the company in which they have already anticipated the arrival of a new mobile device and also some new tablets. And it is these second ones that we are going to talk about next since we finally know the details of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Tab, S8 Tab+ and the new S8 Tab Ultra tablets.

This is how the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+ look on the outside

Samsung has accustomed us to having two types of tablets in its Galaxy Tab S family. In this eighth version, the Tab S8 and S8+, we can see a very clean design on the part of the screen, where there are hardly any frames flanking the screen panels. 11-inch TFT and 12.4-inch Super AMOLED respectively. There are no buttons in this part, which is reserved for one of its sides where the volume controls and the power button are, which is, in turn, the fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S8 Tab. In the case of the S8 Tab+ version, this sensor is located on the screen.

If we go to the part of the cameras, both devices have a front camera of 12 MPX while in the back they mount two sensors of 13 + 6 MPX with flash included. These will be capable of recording up to 4K at 30 fps, although their compatibility resolution is 8K at 60 fps. Near them will be a space for the placement of the S Pen, an accessory that, for those who doubt, will be included in the box of all models as well as the charger.

As far as the internal section is concerned, we find nothing less than a 4nm processor with eight cores. This will be supported by a variable configuration between 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. Of course, they will not lack anything with their USB C that will power the 8,000 and 10,090 mAh batteries of the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8+, GPS, four speakers signed by AKG and certified by Dolby Atmos, three microphones and WiFi 6 connection, Bluetooth 5.2 and 5G.