Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE release date revealed!

New details about the release date for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE model have been revealed by various leak sources.

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE to users in May. Now, according to a new report, the company is giving us an idea about the release date of the Galaxy Tab S8 FE device. It also states that it will be the successor of the Tab S7 FE. As the name suggests, the upcoming tablet will be a different version of the Galaxy Tab 8.

It was strange that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer still has not released the series, which includes the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 + and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Still, the products are expected to be launched early next year.

Claim: Galaxy Tab S8 FE will be released in 2022

When we look at the Galaxy Tab S8 FE or Galaxy Tab S8 Lite models, the devices are expected to be released towards the end of 2022. It is expected that the company will use the Exynos processor in these two tablets. However, it is said to use a chipset from the 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon series.



Galaxy Tab S8 render image

The Galaxy Tab S8 is said to feature an 11-inch LTPS TFT LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also among other information that it has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There are also rumors that it has an 8 Megapixel front camera. The tablet, which will be powered by an 8,000 mAh battery, will have 45W fast charging support.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is expected to have a 12.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device, which is said to have an in-screen fingerprint reader, will offer 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will also come with an 8 Megapixel front camera. The tablet, which includes a 10,090 mAh battery, comes out with 45W fast charging support. It will also reach the user with the Android One UI interface.

Finally, the top model of the series, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, will have a 120Hz screen refresh rate. In addition, it will have a 14.6-inch OLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will include 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In the camera section, it is said that there will be an 8 Megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5 Megapixel ultra-wide front camera. Finally, while the tablet comes with a 12,000 mAh battery, it will be available to the user with 45W fast charging support.

What do you expect from the Galaxy Tab S8 series? What do you think about the release date of the Galaxy Tab S8 FE? Don’t forget to mention your ideas in the comments section!