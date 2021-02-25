Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G goes through Geekbench

In recent weeks, we have seen the emergence of rumors and leaks related to the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, Samsung’s intermediate tablet that can arrive with Wi-Fi, 4G and 5G variants, as well as promotional materials that reveal a device with few edges and large screen.

Following with the news related to the device (with main focus on the 5G variant), we have the passage of the new tablet through the Geekbench test application, thus allowing to know a little more about what we will have shipped when talking about the hardware.

Identified as samsung SM-T736B, the device has Qualcomm chipset and Lito motherboard, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, possibly combined with 4GB of RAM and offering Android 11 on board, is highly expected.

For comparison purposes, the suspicion about the Snapdragon 750G is reinforced in particular by the score, very close to those seen on the Motorola Moto G 5G, which brings the chipset in question on board.

In addition to the chipset and RAM configurations, it is also possible to see that the device will already arrive with Android 11 on board, something that makes sense given that the current devices already arrive with the new version of Google’s OS and Android 12 started recently to be tested.

It is worth remembering that, at least for now, there is no specific information when launching the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G but considering the promotional materials that we have already seen here, it is expected that this will happen during the month of June.

