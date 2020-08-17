Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is listed by Amazon in India

Samsung held its Unpacked 2020 at the beginning of the month, an event in which it revealed its main releases for the end of this year. The biggest highlight was the announcement of the new Galaxy Note 20, which further refine the formula of the South Korean premium line with a high refresh rate screen that adapts to the applications currently used, S-Pen with significant latency reduction and a lot more.

The company, however, also took the time to unveil its new premium tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. As with the Note line, the news brought great advances compared to its predecessors, including Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, faster smartphone S-Pen, 120Hz screen and respectable number batteries.

Already pre-sold in some countries, the manufacturer’s tablets will start shipping to buyers as of this Friday (21st), and according to the latest announcement from Amazon India, the Indian market may receive launches in the same period. Nothing has been confirmed by Samsung, but considering that the record indicates the arrival of the devices “soon”, there is hope to see sales starting this week.

In Brazil, the Galaxy Tab S7 family still has no forecast for the beginning of its sales, but the South Korean has already confirmed that it will hold an Unpacked dedicated to the country on September 2nd. In addition to the new tablets, the company should also announce the Galaxy Note 20 line, as well as Galaxy Buds Live headphones and the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch.



