Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE And Tab A7 Hit The International Market

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Two new Samsung tablets have just arrived on the international market. Unveiled last month, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE are aimed at different audiences, as their features are directly reflected in the manufacturer’s suggested prices.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a device aimed at lighter games and entertainment, with simplified access to Samsung TV Plus (South Korean streaming service). Available in grayish black and silver, it has 32GB or 64GB of storage.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the first of the FE line and aimed at those who want productivity. In addition to coming with an S Pen and being able to pair with optional keyboards, it comes in black, green, silver or rose gold, with 64GB or 128GB of storage.

Where and when to buy?

For now, only Russian consumers will be able to purchase them, and prices range from $207 (14,990 Russian rubles) to $761 (54,990 Russian rubles), depending on the model and memory.

It is expected that they will soon be announced in other parts of the world – there is, however, no provision for this. Here, you will find the technical specifications of the devices.