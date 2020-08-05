Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 +

Today Samsung has put all the meat on the grill with its Galaxy Unpacked 2020. At the beginning of the year we met the new members of the Galaxy S series, but the firm still had other devices pending that we have finally met. One of them has been the Galaxy Note 20, the company’s largest phone, but we cannot forget the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 + tablets that have seen the light today.

This is the new Galaxy Tab S7

Tablets are interesting devices for those who need to carry a laptop with very little weight. Whether you use it for work or entertainment, the device offers great performance, and if that is accompanied by the use of a stylus, the experience is even more fluid in many applications. Today it is time to talk about the news that Samsung has left us that is none other than the Galaxy Tab 7.

The Korean firm brings a team of 25.38 x 16.5.3 x 0.6 cm in which an 11-inch display in 2K resolution is housed. In this part we also find an 8 MPX selfie camera and on one of the sides the fingerprint sensor. It will have a USB C connection port housed in the base of the terminal. If we go to the back we find a 13 MPX double camera and a 5 MPX wide angle, a composition that has been used since the last generation.

Inside the machine we find a 7nm Octacore processor accompanied by a configuration to choose between 6 + 128 GB and another 8 + 256 GB divided into RAM and storage respectively. Besides, the tablet will have a microSD tray of up to 1TB. Other curiosities of the Galaxy Tab S7 is that it has an 8,000 mAh battery with 45w fast charge, LTE version and only WiFi and a new S Pen that will come included with the terminal.

Galaxy Tab S7 +, bigger and more powerful

Unlike the last generation, Samsung has decided to launch a standard model and a more powerful one. In this case we have a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +, a tablet whose Super AMOLED screen extends to 12.4 inches. Thanks to this, the fingerprint sensor on the side becomes below the screen that brings modernity to the terminal.

For the rest of the characteristics we find the same cameras, the same configuration of space and RAM as well as the processor and its two LTE or WiFi versions. Now, the battery of the Galaxy Tab S7 + increases thanks to the fact that the space is wider and it reaches 10,090 mAh also with fast charge of up to 45w.



