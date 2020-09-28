Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 introduced!

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 offers a new option with updated features for those looking for a durable tablet. The tablet, which has IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, is also resistant to falling from distances of up to 1.5 meters. Samsung is also promising “up to three generations of Android updates” for its new tablet.

Just like the Galaxy Tab Active Pro released last year, some optimizations are made in Tab Active 3 to make it easier to use with gloves. Touch sensitive buttons are replaced by physical buttons; Samsung also states that the tablet’s settings menu is an option that will make it easier to use with thin work gloves. He points out that the S Pen that comes with the tablet is also IP68 certified.

Galaxy Tab Active 3 with 8 inch screen draws a typical Android tablet profile in terms of other features. According to the information given by Samsung, it will come out of the tablet box with the Android 11 operating system. At the heart of the tablet is the Exynos 9810, the processor. This processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are listed as 64 and 128 GB. With the support of microSD cards, 1 TB more can be added on this area.

Providing fast charging support via USB or POGO points, Galaxy Tab Active 3’s 5050 mAh battery can be removed. If the tablet is connected to the power source, it can be used with the battery removed. Galaxy Tab Active 3 has 13 megapixel cameras on the back and 5 megapixel cameras on the front. Samsung underlines that the tablet’s cameras are optimized for barcode reading. Galaxy Tab Active 3 is available in LTE and Wi-Fi versions.

No price information has yet been announced for the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3. The company was content with announcing that the tablet will be available in certain countries in Europe and Asia as of today.



