Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Officially Confirmed

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite was previously seen thanks to visuals leaked on the internet. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has now appeared in the database of TENAA, China’s official certification agency. The documents in TENAA’s database verify the design and features.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has an 8.68-inch LCD screen. The resolution of this screen is 1340 x 800 pixels. Above the screen is a 2 megapixel front camera. At the heart of the tablet is MediaTek’s Helio P22T processor. This processor is accompanied by 3 or 4 GB of internal storage. Internal storage options are 32 or 64 GB.

It seems that the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will come out of the box with the Android 11 operating system and One UI 3.1 user interface. A 5100 mAh battery with 15W charging support gives the tablet the energy it needs. Behind the A7 Lite is an 8-megapixel camera.

212.4 x 124.7 x 8 mm. The size of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite weighs 300 grams. The tablet is expected to become official in June.