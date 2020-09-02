Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 introduced! Here are the features

The fact that people started to spend more time at home due to the Corrona virus and the continued distance education system in many countries led to an increase in tablet sales. In this context, Samsung’s new tablet: Galaxy Tab A7 was introduced.

Let’s take a look at the details of the Tab A7, which has a mid-range hardware compared to the flagship tablets Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus.

What are the features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7?

Content consumption is the main purpose of Tab A7. In this context, the tablet, which meets the users with an LCD screen with a size of 10.4 inches and offering a resolution of 2000 × 1200 pixels, is equipped with four speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The tablet, which does not have S-Pen pen support, is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor running at 2 GHz. 3 GB of RAM is accompanied by 32 GB or 64 GB of storage space, depending on the preferred model. In case it is insufficient, it is possible to increase the memory up to 1 TB with the microSD card.

Galaxy Tab A7 has a 5 Megapixel front and 8 Megapixel rear camera, while the only biometric security feature is facial recognition offered by the front camera. The tablet, which meets the users with the Android 10 operating system and the One UI 2.5 interface, is powered by a 7040 mAh battery. Unfortunately, there is no fast charging support.

The price and release date of the Galaxy Tab A7, which will be released in dark gray, silver and gold color options, remain unknown. What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 specs?



