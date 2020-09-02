Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 introduced! Here are the features

Samsung recently introduced two new options for those looking for a premium tablet experience with the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus. The South Korean manufacturer has now taken action to reach a wider audience. The new tablet, named Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, draws a durable device profile with its metal case and 7040 mAh battery.

On the Galaxy Tab A7, Android 10 is complemented by the One UI 2.5 user interface. At the heart of the tablet is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It can be said that Snapdragon 662, a mid-segment processor, will easily meet the many needs of an average user. Complementing this processor is 3 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Tab A7 has a 10.4 inch screen and has four speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The LCD screen panel offers a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The pixel density of the screen is 224 ppi.

There are two storage options for the Galaxy Tab A7, 32 and 64 GB. The tablet, which has a 5 megapixel front and 8 megapixel rear camera, can also be fitted with a SIM card. The Samsung Kids application is also among the features that Samsung draws attention to its presence in the Galaxy Tab A7.

Three different color options will be available for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, namely silver, gold and gray. No information was given about the price and exact release date of the tablet to be released this year.



