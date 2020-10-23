Samsung Galaxy S30 Plus will look like this!

Some new images have been shared for the Samsung Galaxy S30 Plus. It points to the redesigned camera array as revealed by the CAD designs of the phone. In addition, the leaked images indicate that the S30 Plus will be wider than the Galaxy S20 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S30 Plus design

Before smart phones are introduced, we learn about the leaks and the phones. Samsung also made some leaks for the S30 and S30 Ultra earlier this week. The resulting Samsung Galaxy S30 Plus image besides these leaks provides more detailed information about the phone.

The front of the phone has a screen hole positioned in the middle. The camera setup on the back of the phone looks narrower and longer. On the right side of the S30 Plus, there is a volume up / down and power button. Not surprisingly, the phone features a USB-C port.

In the leak made by MySmartPrice, it is stated that the phone will measure 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.85 mm. This, in fact, roughly indicates a shorter but wider phone than the S20 Plus model of the new model. It is stated that this phone, which Samsung will not stick to the design line, will have a flat design away from the curvature, and it can be 6.7 inches on the screen side.

It is also said that the phone will come before us earlier than expected.



