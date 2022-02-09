Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: : The New Galaxy Note?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Confirming everyone’s expectations, Samsung made the “fusion” between the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note line with the launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The model is the most premium of the family that also has the Galaxy S22 and S22+.

We had the opportunity to spend a few minutes with the new devices and I bring here our first impressions of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Design

Right off the bat, you can already see that the Ultra version of the Galaxy S22 is intended to please fans of the Note line. The design is more minimalist, with a more square shape typical of the South Korean models, and the cameras seem to float at the rear, as they leave out the rectangle that surrounds the sensors.

The best part is that we finally have an S Pen built into the body of a Galaxy S, which allows you to store the accessory without the risk of losing it around.

On the Galaxy S21 Ultra it was already possible to use the stylus, but it was not sold with the device and did not even fit on its body. The new S Pen promises much less latency than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, offering a more realistic and analog-like writing experience.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in four colors: black, white, green and burgundy. It weighs basically the same as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, that is, it is not the lightest cell phone on the market.

The visual difference between the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22/S22+ is large, as the other two “standard” models have a design more similar to the S21, mainly due to the rear camera module more integrated to the side of the body. device. In addition to black, white and green, they also come in rosé.