Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Benchmarks Show The Power Of The Exynos 2200

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Expected for February 8, 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the new top model of the South Korean giant’s Galaxy S22 line, is already being slowly revealed in some design renderings. But on Tuesday (18), the MySmartPrice website revealed details of the processor that will be in the device. Leaked by whistleblower Ishan Agarwals, the ratings were done by benchmark AnTuTu and Geekbench.

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 will also feature an edition featuring Qualcomm’s premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Ishan Agarwal has already revealed details of the device already running on the new Exynos 2200 chip with AMD RDNA 2 architecture, recently announced by Samsung. The component should be adopted by the company on cell phones in most parts of the world, including Brazil.

Performance of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra equipped with the Exynos 2200

Powered by the Exynos 2200, the Galaxy S22 Ultra scored 965,874 in the AnTuTu benchmark test. To get an idea of ​​these values, suffice it to say that the top-of-the-line phone in the December listing – the Xiaomi Black Shark 4S Pro – scored 874,702 points.

On Geekbench, the device scored 1,108 in the single-core test and 3,516 in the multicore test. The Samsung smartphone also scored 109 FPS in the GFXbench Aztec test, which is based on the Vulcan API.

As for the other specifications, the Galaxy S22 should arrive with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Quad-HD+ display, which is an upgrade of the SuperAMOLED, with 120Hz and 3080 x 1440 resolution. 108 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide angle and two 10 MP telephoto camera sensors, with support for 10x optical zoom.

The set is completed with support for a probable S-Pen, 12 GB of RAM and One UI 4.0 operating system, that is, Android 12 ready to use. The battery is expected to be 5,000 mAh, with support for 45W fast charging. There are four speculated colors: Burgundy Red, Green, Phantom Black and Phantom White.