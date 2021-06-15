Samsung Galaxy S22 Series New Claim

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is still a long way from the introduction of the series. However, this does not prevent gossip and rumors about the members of the series. The latest in the rumors shows that Samsung will choose a different design in the series.

According to the news of the South Korean news portal Naver, Samsung will only include the glass back panel on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models will come with a plastic back panel. It is said that both models will have a high-class appearance, just as if they were covered with glass.

It is also among the rumors that the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will have smaller screens compared to their predecessors. The S21 has a 6.06-inch screen and the S21 Plus has a 6.55-inch screen. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.81-inch screen. It is stated that the Samsung GalaxyS22 Ultra will be the only member of the series with LTPO OLED panel. The panel in question both increases battery life and enables high refresh rate.

International models of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series are expected to feature the new Exynos 2200 chip. This processor is expected to be accompanied by a GPU manufactured by AMD. It is considered that the phones will come with the flagship model of the Qualcomm Snapdragon family in South Korea and the USA.