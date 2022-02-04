Samsung Galaxy S22 Presentation: Schedule And How To Watch Live

Samsung Galaxy S22: Since last summer we saw the new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip be presented, the eyes of the mobile telephony sector turned to the next member of the Galaxy S series. And it is that Samsung’s strategy is always to launch the new Galaxy S for the first half of the year and the new Galaxy Note for the second – although last year we saw Note and it seems that they are going to be replaced.

Samsung has been maintaining this strategy for years, and in fact we already have a date for the next model. Because the Samsung Galaxy S22 will be presented next week.

When is the presentation of the Samsung Galaxy S22?

The presentation will take place on February 9, in which Samsung will hold its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event to see all the models that will make up the Samsung Galaxy S22 family in all their splendor. The Unpacked will start at 16:00 Spanish time, 4 in the afternoon.

Depending on the part of the world where you are, these will be the schedules

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 15:00 pm

United States (New York / East Coast): at 10:00 am

United States (San Francisco / West Coast): at 07:00 am

Argentina: at 12:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: at 12:00 pm

Chile: at 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: at 10:00 a.m.

Costa Rica: at 09:00 a.m.

Cuba: at 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: at 10:00 a.m.

El Salvador: at 09:00 a.m.

Guatemala: at 09:00 a.m.

Honduras: at 09:00 a.m.

Mexico: at 10:00 a.m.

Nicaragua: at 09:00 a.m.

Panama: at 10:00 a.m.

Paraguay: at 11:00 a.m.

Peru: at 10:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 11:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: at 11:00 am

Uruguay: at 12:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 11:00 a.m.