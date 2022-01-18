Samsung Galaxy S22: Download All Wallpapers Before Launch

The Galaxy S22 should only be released on the 8th of February, but all the wallpapers of Samsung’s new smartphone can now be downloaded on the internet. By December, previews of four wallpapers had been leaked. Two dozen options are now available, including static and animated versions.

The static files are available for download in their full resolution of 2340 x 2340 in WEBP and JPG formats. Dex mode wallpapers are 1920 x 1920, while live wallpapers are 1430 x 3088 resolution. Check out the images.

Samsung Galaxy S22 DeX mode wallpapers

Samsung Galaxy S22 static wallpapers

Samsung Galaxy S22 Live Wallpapers