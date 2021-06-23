Samsung Galaxy S22 And S22 Plus May Have Big Camera Upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S22: Slated for early 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are expected to receive a major camera update. As per the leaker FrontTron, the devices will hit the market with a 50 MP main sensor.

According to the information, the models are also expected to feature a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12 MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. However, he points out that the information must still be treated as rumour.

Samsung Rainbow R/G Rear Cam Main 50MP

Ultrawide 12MP

Telephoto 12MP 3x Take w/ 🧂 ~BV — Tron ❂ #MicrosoftEvent (@FrontTron) June 23, 2021

Previously, FrontTron cited that the Galaxy S22 series is being called the “Samsung Rainbow”. Thus, the models were named red (S22 standard), green (S22 Plus) and blue (S22 Ultra).

Samsung’s new sensor

In any case, the 50 MP primary camera will be a big leap for Samsung’s flagship lineup. For comparison, the S20 and S21 models featured a triple camera with a 12 MP main sensor.

Apparently, the next devices should use the ISOCELL GN2 sensor. Samsung’s latest 50MP camera module offers a number of features including auto focus, staggered HDR support and 8K video recording.

Rumor has it that the sensor uses technology that isolates each pixel for more realistic colors and maximizes detail. In addition, the cell phone can expand the resolution output up to 100 MP.