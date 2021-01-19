Samsung Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 888

Today we have already seen the Galaxy S21 disassembled revealing a set of hardware very similar to the Galaxy S20 with some interesting changes, but a detail has gone unnoticed by many: the present of the new third generation antenna modules from Qualcomm, which will be present in the version with Snapdragon 888 from the Galaxy S21.

Qualcomm’s QTM535 mmWave antenna modules are shown in the tweet below, where the user @roccetry indicated that the Galaxy S21 could be the first phone with Snapdragon 888 with this component by noticing it in the PBKReviews channel video.

Qualcomm’s QTM535 mmWave module should bring a big improvement to the 5G mmWave signal on the Galaxy S21, after all, this technology does not use the sub-6GHz band and, although it can provide an improved speed, it can still suffer from signal problems due to be short-range.

Another point is that these modules are thinner, that is, they do not compromise the design of the cell phone and are still compatible with global 5G connection bands worldwide, in addition to being easily removable in case of need for repair.

Anyway, as the Galaxy S21 is still in pre-order, we will only be sure about the new module when the versions with Snapdragon 888 reach the hands of specialists or are officially launched in the USA and in selected regions.

According to WCCFTech, these improved antennas may also be present in the iPhone 13 and other high-end mobile phones that are expected to be launched in 2021.