Samsung Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 888 tested!

Samsung Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 888 processor appeared. This South Korean model, which was a guest in the Geekbench test, was brought together with the new processor, which was introduced on December 1, 2020 and bears Qualcomm’s signature.

It was reported that the Galaxy S21, detected with the model number SM-G991U in Geekbench’s database, was equipped with 8 GB of RAM and Android 11. Earlier this year, we learned that the Galaxy S21 Plus (SM-G996U) will be powered by the Exynos processor manufactured by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S21 with Snapdragon 888 processor on the field

It turned out that the Plus model was also a guest in the Geekbench test with the Snapdragon 888. It was learned that it was powered by 8 GB of RAM and received 1.115 points from the single core test. The score the South Korean representative got in the multi-core test is 3,326.

When we look at the test results of the Galaxy S21, we see that it got 1,075 points from the single-core test and 2,916 points from the multi-core test. It was claimed that this product will be released with an OLED LTPS display of 6.7 inches in size.

Snapdragon 888 has 5G technology. It was announced that this product, produced with a 5 nm fabrication process, has an eight-core architecture. The new generation Adreno graphics unit will also support the Snapdragon 888, which is described as the flagship processor.

The battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is claimed to host a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, can be 3,880 mAh. Finally, we can see that this battery is accompanied by 25W fast charging technology.

It was said that the first smartphone that the Snapdragon 888 will meet will be the Galaxy S21. Do you think these two will be successful?



