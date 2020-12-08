Samsung Galaxy S21 will come without charger in the box

This Monday (7), Anatel approved the new line Samsung Galaxy 21 in Brazil. Surprisingly (or not so much), official documents confirm a controversial novelty: the company will sell cell phones without the presence of chargers and headphones in the box, following the steps of Apple’s decision. The exclusive information came from the analysis of the documents by the Tecnoblog website.

The documents of the devices “SM-G991B / DS”; “SM-G996B / DS”; “SM-G998B / DS” (code that possibly refers to the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, respectively) confirms that they will not come with headphones or chargers. All three were tested with two different 25W adapters and passed the regulator’s tests.

The revelation becomes especially controversial after recalling some rumors and positions on Samsung’s official social media. In October, the company teased Apple in a post – deleted shortly thereafter – on its Caribbean Facebook page. Following the event, leaks pointed out that the company, from 2021, would not sell its cell phones with chargers or headphones included.

Apple Advice

Apple stirred social media in the official iPhone 12 announcement in November by revealing that it would not include plug adapters and its Earpods in the box of its new phone.

The company justified itself explaining that the measure prevented the emission of 2 million tons of carbon, equivalent to the removal of 500 thousand cars from the roads, annually. At the end of the speech, she simply invited the other manufacturers: “We hope that others will follow our example”.

However, the story unfolded badly for Apple, which included a USB-C cable in the box, when most available chargers still use the traditional USB-A connection – forcing consumers to buy adapters and thus produce even more pollution. It remains to wait for Samsung to comment on the case.



